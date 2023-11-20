10 held for phone, bike thefts in city

CHENNAI: In the last one week, the city police have detected eight cases of automobile theft and mobile phone snatching, and arrested 10 people. Five mobile phones, one motorcycle and Rs 4,000 in cash were seized from them.

On the directions of city police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, instructions have been issued to identify and arrest automobile theft and mobile phone snatching cases as part of ‘Drive Against Crime Offenders’ (DACO).

From November 12 to November 18, special teams headed by inspectors detected six mobile phone snatching and arrested eight persons. Also, cases have been detected in connection with automobile theft and two persons were arrested. The Greater Chennai Police will continue to keep a close watch and stringent action will be taken as per law against automobile theft and mobile phone snatching offenders, an official release stated.