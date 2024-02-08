10-day flower expo in Semmozhi Poonga to begin from Feb 10

CHENNAI: To bring a floral extravaganza directly to the heart of Chennai, State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday informed that Kalaignar Centenary flower exhibition would be held in Semmozhi Poonga from February 10 for 10 days.

Addressing reporters after releasing the teaser for the exhibition, the minister said, “This exhibition is being held for the third time. The 10-day fair will start from February 10 with 12 lakh flowers grown by the Department of Horticulture in various districts. For the past two years, the flowers were decorated in a cold-fed room. Entry fee for the exhibition is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children below 12 years of age.”

The flower exhibition was held for only three days with the koi flowers. But, this time, the flowers with plants will be displayed directly for the public, showcasing the rich and diversity of the native flora and plants.

“People who want to visit the exhibition can visit Semmozhi Poonga in the city instead of Ooty, Kodaikanal or Yercaud,” he added.

“This exhibition is a testament to the efforts to fulfil the residents’ longing for a captivating flower show within the city,” opined Selvi Apoorva, secretary to Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare dept.