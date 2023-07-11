1 new COVID case in city; active count falls to 6

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1 new COVID case in Chennai taking the total number of cases in the State to 36,10,609.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1% after 756 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Active cases in the State fell to 6.

Total recoveries reached 35,72,522. No COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.