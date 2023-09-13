1 month on, cops yet to track mom who deserted kids

CHENNAI: Even after poring through as many as 700 CCTV footage from the area for nearly a month, the police in Kancheepuram are yet to taste success in their attempt to identify the woman who abandoned her two children aged two and four on the road. She told the kids to wait in the railway station road while she bought water bottles.

On August 14 evening, some passerby noticed two children standing on the road and crying and alerted the police. Soon, a team from Siva Kanchi police spoke with the children found their names were Dhishika (4) and Erika (2). The kids identified their parents as Ramya and Sathish, and also their grandparents Arumugam and Amudha in Vellore.

They told the police that they had come to Kancheepuram with Ramya, who told them to wait near a shop on railway station road, promising to return with water bottles. After waiting for a long time, they became worried and started to cry.

Though the police passed the information to Vellore police to trace the grandparents, but their efforts went in vain. Making it even more difficult, the children said they were staying in different places, due to which they could not identify any one place where they may have lived.

The officials even tried sending the footage showing Ramya and the children to all stations in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Vellore but none of them could identify the family.

Now, the children are being taken care of at a home in St Thomas Mount while the police are pursuing all possible leads to track the mother or trace other family members.