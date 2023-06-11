Tired of waterlogging, T Nagar residents want elevated roads to go

CHENNAI: Affected by waterlogging for several years during monsoon season, residents of T Nagar have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to scrap the elevated roads and restore the road level to the original level, which is below the house levels.

In a letter to chief minister, the T Nagar Residents Welfare Association said that old residential apartments T Nagar witness waterlogging in every monsoon season due to relaying of road over the surface every time.

“While the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) now is vigilant that the road level does not go up by ensuring that the contractors mill the road before relaying work, in streets/roads where the road is already on an elevated level than the floor levels of the residential apartments, the residents encounter flooding even when they have the storm water drains,” the letter said.

It added that while the provision of storm water drain is to ensure that rain water does not get stagnated on road and flows into the drain-chambers, in streets where the road is on an elevated level, the run-off rain water that gets accumulated in the residential premises remains there with no provision to flow out of the premises, because of lower floor level of the complexes.

“Considering that the residents in the complexes encounter the problem every monsoon season without any let up, we request you (Chief Minister) to instruct the GCC to scrap the road level in such a manner that it is very much lower than the floor levels of the complexes. As this is only alternative to ensure that the residents in the complexes do not face flooding,” the association urged.

VS Jayaraman of the association said that the civic body should scrap at least 2 feet of the road to avoid waterlogging.

However, an official said that scraping of the old roads across the city will cost a huge amount, which is not possible to spend. It may be noted that the government as a policy has directed the municipal corporation officials to ensure that the roads are scrapped for few centimetres to ensure that the current road levels do not rise in future.