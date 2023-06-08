Overflowing drainage major cause of worry for Teynampet residents

CHENNAI: The drainage clogged in front of Amma Unavagam in Muthiah Street, Teynampet causes huge discomfort for the public. Residents suffer as the filthy water from the drainage enters their houses and drinking water gets contaminated. Though complaints have been raised to the civic body authorities the issue has not been resolved.

Drainage is one of the biggest issues in recent times. Often when the drainage gets blocked, the sewage enters our houses and causes a huge mess. The drainage gets mixed with the drinking water bore enabled in our houses. Recently, a complaint was filed to the metro water board regarding the block, but it has been over a week still nobody turned to clean the stagnated sewage. We are paying tax, so it is their responsibility to ensure to see whether the drainage works properly or not,” said J Manjula, a resident of Teynampet.

“This leak in drainage especially in front of Amma Unavagam is a serious concern because many people depend on this mess for their food and imagine the plight of them having their food amidst the horrible smell emanating from the drains,” she added.

Local residents complain that it is a perennial issue in the locality, and they have submitted a letter regarding the rectification of the drainage issue. However, the issue is not taken seriously by the concerned department. Even though they clear the clog, it gets blocked within a week again the area becomes a mess. A few people also started to normalise things after making multiple attempts in vain.

“When we approach the officials, the workers ask for extra money and we accept to satisfy their demand because both road and our house stink when drainage is blocked, “ said T Mallika, another resident of Street.

The public has urged the department to appoint additional manpower in each ward so that they would clear the stagnated drainage water on the road. When contacted a senior metro water official in the Teynampet Zone stated that as a permanent solution sewage enlargement works will be carried out in several areas.