Garbage fire irks residents of Iyyappanthangal

CHENNAI: Residents of Iyyappanthangal suffer as the garbage mound along the Metrowater canal catches fire frequently emanating toxic air.

The canal and an underground tunnel carry water from Chembarambakkam Lake to the Valasaravakkam water treatment plant.

Senthil Kumar, a resident of Iyyappanthangal and an activist, said that the Iyyappanthangal village panchayat was dumping garbage in the catchment area of Porur Lake.

“But after the intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), garbage dumping was stopped in the catchment area, and already dumped garbage was removed, “ he said.



He added that the local body resorted to dumping the garbage at the spot, which is very close to Krishnaveni Ammal Nagar -- a residential area. Garbage has been dumped at the spot for around 3 years.

“During the previous year, the garbage mound caught fire more than 10 times. This year also fire incidents occur. A recent fire happened on Friday. When we contact the fire department, they refuse to attend citing small fires. But, smoke is affecting normal life,” he said.

A local body official claimed that the garbage is being removed periodically from the spot. Several loads of garbage were removed a few weeks ago, the official said.

Apart from Krishnaveni Ammal Nagar residents, a multi-storeyed gated community is located close to the garbage dump. “The panchayat should take permanent measures to handle the garbage issue,” Senthil Kumar urged.