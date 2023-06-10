Citizen Connect: Kodambakkam complains of irregular water supply

CHENNAI: The deviant supply and musty smell in the metro water distributed in certain areas of Kodambakkam are continuing despite multiple complaints to the authorities, say residents.

“We are concerned about groundwater availability throughout the summer since the water table may fall and become saline. I complained about the situation through the helpline and the local office,” Said a 79-year-old resident, who had paid her water fee and still is waiting for it.

Although a number of residences in the area have access to water, they report that it smells foul and vile and is therefore unsuitable for usage.

While speaking to Lakshmi Srinivasan, who lives alongside several nuclear families in an apartment she said, “I have made several calls to the helpline numbers to complain about the foul smell in water, there have been assurances but I haven’t noticed any changes.”

The residents of the neighbourhood rue that the prevalent water issue is adding to their woes in times of scorching heatwaves in the city. The residents urged the civic body authorities to respond and address the ongoing water supply situation in Kodambakkam.

Efforts to reach the metro water official and the ward councillor proved futile.