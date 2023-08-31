Zoya Akhtar wishes 'The Archies' cast best of luck ahead of film's release

MUMBAI: Director Zoya Akhtar is ready to release her latest film 'The Archies', and before the movie launches, she has wished the cast best of luck as this film will mark each actor's cinematic debut.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a black and white picture of the cast which includes Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Aditi Dot.

All the actors appeared side by side and were seen smiling, with an 'Archies' billboard in the background in Mumbai's Western Express Highway.

She captioned the post: "Your first hoarding is up kiddos. May there be many more. May you never stop working hard and forever remain wide eyed. I wish you the world."

The actors all proceeded to thank Zoya Akhtar for this opportunity while actresses Mona Singh and Nitanshi Goel also wished them the best of luck.

But the response of netizens has remained the same, ever since the movie was first announced back in 2022 with its trailer.

The trailer for ‘The Archies’ received huge flak and was heavily trolled as people said that the film had little connection with Indian audiences except its extreme elite.

People accused the film of being a prime example of Bollywood's nepotism as nearly every actor here comes from a rich Bollywood family, such as Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor.

Based on the 1960’ American comic book of the same name, according to the film makers, ‘Archies’ is a retro teen-comedy set in the 1960s which explores themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. It will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

‘Archies’ will be released on Netflix, and will hit the streaming service on December 7, 2023.