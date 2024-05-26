Zinta reveals her fashion comeback choice at Cannes Festival

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta talked about a fashion statement that she believes should make a comeback. She talked about wanting more “understated and well-structured clothes with less drama.”

Preity, who presented Santosh Sivan with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens award in Cinematography at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her insight in a chat with Vogue India.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday morning to share a video in which she was asked about a fashion statement that should make a comeback.

“Fashion goes around in circles anyway, so what I would like to bring back is more understated, well-structured clothes, less drama,” she replied.

Talking about her hair care routine to maintain her hair, Preity said: “Going back to grandmother basics of simple things like oiling your hair.”

“This whole thing about don’t eat (and) starve yourself it’s not fitness. Portion control is very important. There is nothing more anti-ageing, nothing more healthier than working out, and sleep is important,” she added.

When asked about a lesson she has learned about motherhood, the actress replied: “It’s not all about me. It’s all about them now, and I think unconditional love.”

The actress wore a subtle pink saree to the festival where the award to Sivan was presented.

Decoding her look, she said: “It’s a designer I have never worn before. It’s a beautiful saree. She’s called Seema Gujral. My beauty looks are mostly the same. They’re simple, understated, with a little sparkle.”