‘YRKKH’ actor Vrushika Mehta ties knot with software engineer

MUMBAI: Actress Vrushika Mehta, who is best known for her role in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has tied the knot with her boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia in a traditional wedding.



Saurabh is a software engineer. Vrushika plays the role of Dr Riddhima Saxena in the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Taking to the social media, Vrushika dropped a wedding video, in which the actress is looking mesmerising in a red lehenga, with red chooda, and gold and green kundan jewellery.

Saurabh wore a cream coloured heavily embroidered sherwani. In other post, the ‘Ishqbaaz’ fame actress shared photos from her wedding in which she is seen donning a crystal white lehenga and paired it with a green dupatta.

The photos and videos were captioned as: “With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another's hearts. Saying 'yes' became a promise for a lifetime”, and “May the companionship with you last a lifetime, May it bring success in all endeavors.”

The comment section was filled with love and blessings for the newly wed couple.

Vrushika is known for her work in shows like ‘Aasman Se Aage’, ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, ‘Satrangi Sasural’, and music videos like ‘Aaja Mahi Ve’, and ‘Nazar Mila’.