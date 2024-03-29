Your job becomes easier when you work with great actors like Tabu, Kareena: Kriti

NEW DELHI: Actor Kriti Sanon on Thursday said she had a "blast" working with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the upcoming film "Crew", which gave her an opportunity to connect with such talented artistes.

"Crew" revolves around three air hostesses -- played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti -- whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

The heist comedy, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, will hit the screens on Friday.

"I have been a fan of both and they are such talented actors... When you have great actors in front of you, it (your job) becomes easier. Your performance gets enhanced. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with them, especially in a film like this where we connect and play off each other. We had a blast," Kriti told reporters here.

Describing Tabu and Kareena as "spontaneous" actors, the 33-year-old said there were times her co-stars would leave her surprised with their performance.

"Bebo (Kareena) is spontaneous, but at the same time, just before she does a scene, she rehearses on her own. I used to sometimes look at her and go like 'Oh my god! This is Geet'," she said, referring to Kareena's much-loved character from the 2007 film "Jab We Met".

"Tabu ma'am is someone who would suddenly do something on the set after which you would have to control and not laugh. She has this ability of doing something spontaneous, something unexpected... Sometimes, it would not even be the dialogues, it would just be her reaction and you would be like 'What!''' she added.

In "Crew", Kriti plays the role of Divya Rana, someone whom she described as "nerdy and a topper".

"But, at the same time, she feels she didn't achieve her goal in life. She hasn't reached where she wanted to. There was a point where I felt the same way in life. She is a dreamer and an achiever...

"She has this moral compass and she ends up being in situations which are not morally correct. That's the fun part about her... She is also extremely driven... That's where I relate to her," the National Award winner said.

She also opened up about reuniting with Kajol for "Do Patti", which also marks her production debut. They first co-starred in 2015's "Dilwale".

"She is one of the finest actors we have ever had. I loved working with her because she always comes (up) with something for the scene... She would also be the person who would consider what you are saying. After all, acting is all about give and take," she added.

In future, Kriti said she would love to work with Vidya Balan.

"I really admire her for the person and the actor that she is... Hopefully, someone writes a script." "Crew" also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.