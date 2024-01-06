You both reminded me of Sridevi, Jaya Prada: Farah Khan on Karuna & Anjali's act

MUMBAI: Die-hard Bollywood fans Karuna Pandey and Anjali Anand have turned up the entertainment quotient in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, with their high-energy performance to the peppy track, ‘Chamma Chamma Baaje Re’. The performance was applauded by judge and filmmaker Farah Khan, who said that it reminded her of the iconic duet by Sridevi and Jaya Prada.



In this week’s unique challenge - ‘Chaar Ka Vaar’, two celebrity contestants along with their choreographers must compete as a team of four to impress the judge Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

Karuna and Anjali performed with choreographers Vivek Chachere and Danny Fernandes.

Tickled by their act, Farah said: “I look forward to watching Karuna and Vivek's performance every week because sometimes, they're so funny. I enjoy a good sense of humour in acts or songs, and today, even Danny and Anjali were extraordinary. Karuna and Anjali, you were outstanding!”

“You danced with so much enthusiasm that it reminded me of the iconic duo performances of Sridevi and Jaya Prada from old movies. It brought back memories of the 80s and 90s era. Thoroughly entertaining act and it was a lot of fun,” she added.

An equally impressed Malaika Arora said: “All four of you did complete justice to the act as doing comedy and dancing together is a difficult task. Sometimes, even if one person’s timing goes off, then it becomes difficult for everyone. But you all were extremely amazing and did complete justice to the act. You both are our expression queens and this chaar ka vaar was truly entertaining.”

The show also introduced six wild card entries: Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha, and Nikhita Gandhi.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.