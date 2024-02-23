Yogi Babu’s next is an OTT film

CHENNAI: Actor Yogi Babu, is all set to play the lead in his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, with Lovelyn Chandrasekar, in the female lead. Known for his directorial ventures like Oru Kidavin Karunai Manu and Sathya Sothanai, Suresh Sangaiah will be the director.

Talking about his experience working with Suresh Sangaiah, Yogi Babu states, “Having watched his Oru Kidavin Karunai Manu and Sathya Sothanai, I have been waiting to be part of his film, and fortunately got the chance now.”

Highlighting about the storyline, director Suresh says, “This movie’s screenplay will engage all audiences, and it will be a fun roller coaster, mixed with a social message”. The film also features actors George Marian, Rachel Rebecca and Ramakrishnan playing significant roles.

Production for the film will be handled by SR Ramesh babu’s RBTalkies and Jegan Baskaran’s Box office studios. V Thiyagarajan will be the cinematographer, along with Nivas K Prasanna as the music composer. The art direction for the yet-to-be-titled film will be handled by PL Subendhar, with R Ramar, as the editor. The film will have its official release on Disney+ Hotstar.