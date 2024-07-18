Yogi Babu’s debut in OTT with Chutney Sambar to premiere on July 26

CHENNAI: Director Radha Mohan’s eagerly awaited web series Chutney-Sambar, which marks the OTT debut of actor Yogi Babu in lead role, will premiere on July 26, at Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer of Chutney-Sambar promises a highly gripping and entertaining family drama.

Chutney-Sambar will also feature Gayathri Shan, Deepa, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aiswarya, Samyuktha Viswanath and Namritha. Producer and director R Sundarrajan will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series which will also feature three talented child artistes namely Ilan, Akilan and Keshav Raj.

Cinematography for Chutney-Sambar is by Prasanna Kumar, best known for his work in films like Pichaikkaran and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. Music for the series is by Ajesh Ashok, who shot to fame by winning the popular Super Singer contest. Production is handled by Vels Film International. Writer Pon Parthiban has penned the dialogues, along with editing by Jijendran.