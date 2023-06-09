Yogi Babu starrer Thookudurai’s teaser out

CHENNAI: Makers of Yogi Babu’s much awaited family drama Thookudurai, dropped the film’s teaser on Thursday. Actor Aishwarya Rajesh, officially released the teaser on her twitter page, wishing the cast and crew success.

Written and directed by Dennis Manjunath, the film stars Yogi Babu in the lead role, who plays an operator of a touring talkies, along with Ineya as the female lead. The cast also includes Motta Rajendren, Bala Saravanan, Mahesh, Namo Narayanan, Sendraayan, and Marimuthu in pivotal roles.

Thookudurai is produced by Aravind Vellaipandian and Anburasu Ganesan, under the banner of Open Gate Pictures. The plot revolves around the descendants of a royal family, the timeline focusing on two periods, one set in the 19th century, and the other in 1999.

Shooting has wrapped up, with the team being busy with the post-production of the film.