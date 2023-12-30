Yearender: K K Menon, Pankaj Tripathi to Kareena Kapoor, breakthrough performers on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: As the year comes to an end, let's take a look at some amazing breakthrough performers on OTT platforms that you won't want to miss.

Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has always demonstrated his skill and adaptability through the roles he takes on. In Kadak Singh, Pankaj Tripathi plays AK Srivastava in a way that is nothing short of extraordinary, creating a lasting impression on viewers.

Speaking more about the film, Pankaj Tripathi told ANI, "I watched the film and I became extremely emotional. It's a great and different film. In fact, I cried twice while watching it. Ekdum kadak bani hai film."

As the name of Pankaj Tripathi's character in the film is 'Kadak Singh', he was asked if he's "kadak" (harsh) in real life. Pankaj Tripathi laughed and said, "Main bilkul kadak nahi par film kadak zarur bani hai."

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon is celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess, recently took on a different role in the 'The Railway Men.' The series crafts a fascinating narrative inspired by genuine stories and set against the terrible backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak incident in 1984. It's a compelling examination of the incredible efforts made by Indian Railways employees who went beyond the call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

Speaking to ANI, Kay Kay said, "What attracted me is that it is a story of Railway men. I was well aware of the Bhopal Gas leak tragedy as I did 'Bhopal Express' earlier but it got my interest when I got to know about the role of railways in this. The way they worked beyond the confines of their duty was very significant to me when I accepted the script."

Karishma Tanna

Actor Karishma Tanna played the role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist seeking justice in a politically volatile country in the web show. The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist whose life takes a turn when she is charged with the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen.

The show takes on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on. Karishma also won the 'Best Lead Actress' award for the series 'Scoop' at the Busan Film Festival 2023.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the suspenseful criminal investigation thriller 'Jaane Jaan,' Kareena Kapoor masterfully brings the character of a single mother to life, leaving a lasting impression that extends well beyond the end credits.

Kareena Kapoor earlier said, "This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I can't wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan."

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi played a significant role in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial series 'Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley'.

Wamiqa told ANI, "I am playing Charlie Chopra, who stays in Chandigarh and makes jams and honey. However, when his fiance became a suspect in a murder case, she tried to do everything to save him." She also blessed the OTT platforms with her presence in 'Jubilee,' and 'Khufiya.'