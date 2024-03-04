Yavarum Vallavare, starring Samuthirakani, gets release date

CHENNAI: Yavarum Vallavare is a hyperlink concept film that stars Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. Helmed by Rajendra Chakravarthy, the film is all set to hit the screens on March 15.

“This film aims to bring out the love that is hidden within all of us, which is overshadowed by hatred. We completed the shoot of Yavarum Vallavare within 35 days in Chennai, Tiruchy, Thozhudur, Perambalur, Thittakkudi, Uzhundurpet, Periyapalayam, Vadamadurai and Thiruverkadu. This project is meant for everyone irrespective of their ages. There are no double meaning dialogues or any indecent scenes,” Rajendra said. Apart from Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu, the film features Ramesh Thilak, Rajendran, Riythivika, late actor Mayilsami, Bose Venkat and Ilavarasu in prominent roles. “Picture of a big actor will be seen throughout the film. However, the name of the personality will be a suspense for now,” the filmmaker added.

Yavarum Vallavare has music by NR Raghunanthan and camera is handled by Jai. G Rama Rao is the editor with C Anand Joseph Raj bankrolling the film.