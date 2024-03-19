"Working with Suriya has always been a dream": Bobby Deol on 'Kanguva'

MUMBAI: Actors Bobby Deol and Suriya will be seen locking horns with each other in 'Kanguva'. On Tuesday, the two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other.



Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor."



Suriya also shared how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting chops. " In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of 'Kanguva'.