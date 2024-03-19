'Kanguva' teaser: Suriya and Bobby steal the show in the glimpse

CHENNAI: Teaser of one of the most awaited movies of the year, 'Kanguva' starrer Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol has been released on Tuesday by the makers.



Taking to X, production house Studio Green shared the news and captioned it, "Here’s the phenomenon ️ #Kanguva Sizzle Tease is here."

After nearly two years of intense shooting and pre-production, is now in the post-production stage.



Directed by Siva, Suriya, who is playing the lead role in the film, recently has begun dubbing for his portions in the much-awaited film. The cast includes Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, who are making their debut in Kollywood.

Recently, the first look of Bobby from the film was unveiled. In the film, Bobby will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad handles the music, making his second collaboration with Siva after Veeram. The cinematography is done by Vetri Palaniswamy, and Nishadh Yusuf is the editor of Kanguva.

The post-production works are underway and the team is aiming to release the film this year.