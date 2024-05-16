Will Murugadoss-Salman get Sikandar as the Telugu title?

CHENNAI: Last week, the makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming film helmed by AR Murugadoss announced their title as Sikandar across languages and also revealed that the film will hit the screens for Eid 2025. The film marks Salman’s second film with the director, as Murugadoss penned the script for Jai Ho.

While the hashtag of Sikandar has been trending on social media, DT Next hears that there is a roadblock that the film would hit in the Telugu market. It is worth remembering that Suriya’s Anjaan directed by Lingusamy in Telugu was released as Sikander and holds top TRP rating for satellite even today. Now, the producer of Anjaan, N Subash Chandra Bose of Thirrupathi Brothers has to issue a No Objection Certificate to the makers of Salman Khan’s Sikandar prior to release for the film to release in the same title.

While several attempts to reach Bose went in vain, tinseltown sources said, “Thirrupathi Brothers will have to find out if the title has been renewed. If they choose to renew, they will have to issue an NoC, or the makers of Salman Khan’s film will have to release it in a different title in Telugu.”