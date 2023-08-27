Begin typing your search...

Wikki-Nayan twins' Onam 'debut' wins internet

Vignesh shared pictures of him and Nayan with their sons clad in a traditional 'Mundu' seated in front of the 'Sadhya' (Traditional Kerala meal) spread on mini banana leaves.

27 Aug 2023
Wikki-Nayan twins Onam debut wins internet
Nayan and Vignesh Shivn with sons Uyir and Ulagam

CHENNAI: K-town's adorable couple Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara celebrated Onam with full fervour, the new addition to their life --- their sons Uyir and Ulagam --- made the occasion more special.

He captioned the picture, "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam ❤️

#GodBless. As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM ❤️❤️"

The cute picture of the twins, who are a bit grown up now, has been winning the love of netizens. The post, published around an hour ago has already garnered over 2.5 lakh likes.

Online Desk

