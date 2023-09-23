Why are Kerala cinema lovers miffed over Vijay's 'Leo'? Check here

CHENNAI: With Actor Vijay's Leo releasing worldwide in less than a month coinciding with the Ayudha Pooja festival, an ugly fan war has broke out in X (formerly Twitter), wherein Kerala cinema lovers have called for a complete boycott of the film with the hashtag, '#KeralaBoycottLeo'.

The online rant from both Mollywood fans and Vijay fans was apparently sparked off by a negative comment by the Tamil actor's fan on Kerala's 'Complete Actor' Mohanlal. The comment didn't go on well with the "Lalettan" fans resulting in the inception of this hashtag.

This ugly spat between both fans has set a wrong example for social media usage and stands to reflect toxic fandoms.

It is worth noting that Mohanlal and Vijay played the roles of father and son respectively in 'Jilla' (2014).