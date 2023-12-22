"Who would've thought...":Vishnu Kaushal after making Bollywood debut with SRK in 'Dunki'

MUMBAI: Social media influencer Vishnu Kaushal, who made his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', penned a heartwarming note to express his feelings.

Taking to his Instagram, Vishnu wrote, "We, you & I made our little BOLLYWOOD DEBUT with @iamsrk in a @hirani.rajkumar film. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT I'D BE WRITING THIS?? This is way beyond my capacity to dream. To be in a movie with @iamsrk @vickykaushal09 @taapsee & @boman_irani is an honour & a privilege. And to you, who've cheered for me the loudest or loved me silently, you who've been on this 9-year journey with me- no amount of gratitude and affection can express my sheer love for you my dear peaches."

"This is our win, your win. I have written a couple of jokes as the caption, feel free to add: this wasn't planned or expected but I am so glad it happened (just like my brother @govinuts) I think I have peaked, don't expect more from me. @iamsrk sir ke sath movie mein aane ka tareeka thoda cazual hai. Ok enough. Go watch the Dunki and mere 10 min ke role mein raula paa dena theatre mein I love you," he added.

Vishnu Kaushal plays the character of Gulab in the film.

In the first pictures, he can be seen holding the clapboard with the film's name penned on it.

He shared a still from the film featuring SRK and other star cast.

He also posed with the director Rajkumar Hirani and then showed name of his character 'Gulab' written on a piece of paper stuck on a vanity van.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.