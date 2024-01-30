Who will direct Thalapathy 69 and 70?

CHENNAI: In the last few weeks, fans of Vijay are having heated debates on social media whether their matinee idol will take a political plunge or continue acting. Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Karthik Subbaraj has been roped in as the director of his 69th film which will be produced by Sun Pictures while H Vinoth will direct the 70th project that will be produced by Danayya of DVV Entertainment. However, a source close to the actor told DT Next, “Thalapathy Vijay will not be taking a break from working in films immediately. But he is yet to decide on the director of his upcoming films. He is currently on vacation and his focus will be completely on G.O.A.T once he is back.” The source also clarified that Vijay hasn’t met any directors and listened to scripts so far.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) stars Prabhudeva, Kiccha Sudeep Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Malvika Sharma and Vaibhav. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment and Vijay plays a dual role.