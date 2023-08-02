‘Weapon will create a proper universe for Tamil cinema’

CHENNAI: We meet director of Weapon, Guhan Senniappan, and producer of the movie Mansoor of Million Studios, at the exclusive screening of the film’s glimpse. The makers transport us to another world in the video where we see Sathyaraj, and Vasanth Ravi with special powers. “Weapon is a superhero film. I am a filmmaker, who believes that a superhero film necessarily doesn’t need to have its characters in the harnesses you see in Marvel or DC film. They posseses special powers and fight for a cause,” says the Sawaari director.

Guhan also says that he has created a universe with Weapon and there is lot more that will be made with the universe in future. “We will have a proper universe with these characters and they will all be interlinked in our upcoming films. The world will be getting bigger and better. I thank the producer for having the vision and to back it,” he adds.

Mansoor with a smile says that he isn’t here to make typecast films. “I come from an automobile background and anyone can make a film with four songs, three fights and other stereotypical elements. But I am here to make films that will take Tamil cinema to global stage,” the producer tells us. Guhan opens up that Weapon will be the first Tamil film to incorporate AI in its storyline. “There will be World War-2 portions for which we have used his images from younger days. We are aiming for a September release,” he concludes.