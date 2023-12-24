‘We ensured Aayiram Porkaasukal provides quality humour’

CHENNAI: When director Ravi Murukaya walked in with Vidharth, Subramaniam, and Johan, with a straight face, we whispered in Vidharth’s ears we asked if this is how he was on sets of Aayiram Porkassukal as well. Ravi heard it and replied, “This is how I always am. Most of the time you could see me with a straight face but I am not as serious as you think.” Vidharth assured us by saying, “He is in fact really good when it comes to writing comedy scripts. I have known him for a long time and he has almost 20 scripts on hand. Trust me they are all comedy scripts. However, I chose Aayiram Porkaasukal because I believed that it had elements that would suit me as an actor. I have done emotional dramas and thrillers but I haven’t done a full-length comedy film. Aayiram Porkaasukal made me tick that box.”

Vidharth and Saravanan in Aayiram Porkassukal

As Vidharth mentioned it as a full-length comedy film, Ravi Murukaya divulged into more details about the story. “It is about how two people--Vidharth and Saravanan land a treasure, which has 1,000 gold coins and that goes around the entire town. This will introduce a lot of characters to the audience and it will be a comedy of errors. The story is packed with situational comedies and quality humour. Of late, there is a misconception about comedy films that they would all be adult comedies. We set out to deliver quality humour with some satire in it,” added the filmmaker.



Actor Subramaniam joined the conversation and reminisced about the shooting days from the film. “Director just let us be on the sets so that he could extract quality humour from us. They happen through random conversation. Moreover, I have done 86 films so far and have played a cop in over 70 films. Ravi is the only director to have asked if I am working on another project or would be free to allocate dates for him. Other directors used to ask me if I am busy eating or sleeping at home. With Ravi, we had this mutual respect and I am happy about the role that he offered me as well,” the actor said.

Still from the film

Music composer Johan said that the process was organic as the story tickled the funny bone even on papers.



“Like horror films, music plays an important role in comic capers too. This script had a lot of potential and all I had to do was to contribute well to the visuals and elevate the scenes. We had quite a few fruitful discussions and Ravi knows how to get the best out of me. Also, after Metro, Uru, and White Rose, Aayiram Porkaasukal was a different territory, and like Vidharth and Subramaniam, I enjoyed it as well,” he concludes as the team ends a long day of promotions.

