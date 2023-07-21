Watch British shows via Prime Video in India

CHENNAI: Prime Video and British company BBC Studios on Thursday announced that BBC Player and BBC Kids will be available as a value-added channel on the streamer’s platform.

Prime Video subscribers will be able to access a curated line-up of popular British content spanning original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows through the channel, as released in an official statement.

Subscribers can purchase the annual add-on subscription of BBC Player on Prime Video app for Rs 599 and enjoy full access to BBC Kids as well.

Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually, the company said. “We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience,” Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said in a statement.

BBC Player will offer a variety of shows, such as Six Four, political thriller The Diplomat, sitcom Citizen Khan, Sherlock, Unforgotten, Happy Valley, Top Gear, The Great British Bake Off as well as This is Going to Hurt, The North Water, The Pursuit of Love, and Small Axe.