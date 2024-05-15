'War is coming': Look at intriguing new trailer of 'House of the Dragon Season 2'

WASHINGTON: Makers of the 'House of the Dragon' season 2 treated fans with an intriguing new trailer.

Taking to X, HBO released the official trailer on Tuesday and captioned the post, which read, "Raise your banners. The official trailer is here. June 16 on @StreamOnMax. #HOTDS2."

The first season 'House Of The Dragon' ended on a high note with Lucerys's death, which planted the seeds of conflict between the Red and Green councils of House Targaryens. The second season will resume with the aftermath of the incident and mark the beginning of the civil war, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This second season of 'House of the Dragon' is based on George RR Martin's novel 'Fire & Blood'.

The season 2 trailer reveals that war has been officially declared! Queen Mother Alicent wants her son Aegon to rule the throne, but the late King Viserys designated Rhaenyra the true heir. Although Alicent has the power of the realm and the support of her house, the Hightower, House Velaryon, will support Rhaenyra.

Prince Daemon and the usurper King Aegon are in the mood for war. It appears that the Queens have yet to unleash their wrath and are attempting to escape the inevitable war. In the video, Rhaenyra says, "War is coming, and neither of us can win."

Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen) are among the returning cast.

They will be joined by a host of new cast members including Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower), Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark), and Vincent Regan (Ser Rickard Thorne) and many others.