Want to work with my lines and wrinkles, says actor Madhoo

CHENNAI: She has no regrets about quitting movies at the peak of her career in the ’90s and now that she is back with a critically-acclaimed role in the series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, actor Madhoo says she has a new goal: to work with all her “lines and wrinkles”.

Known for films such as Roja and Phool Aur Kaante, Madhoo plays a housewife in the Amazon Prime Video show that revolves around women belonging to three different generations who embark on a road trip.

Veteran actors Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy Balachandran star as mother-in-law Sundari, daughter-in-law Kaveri and granddaughter Niveditha in the eight-episode series.

The actor said the love for the show’s characters, particularly the one played by Lakshmi, a well-loved actor with over five decades of experience in all the South Indian language movies as well as Hindi, proves that age is just a number for artistes.

“The love that Lakshmi aunty is getting, she’s 70. She’s not hiding a single wrinkle on her face or changing her body size to fit into any image. In my mind, now that is the motto: I will never give up working even when I’m 70 or 80. When someone comes to me, I will work with all my lines and all my wrinkles, whatever my age is,” Madhoo said.

Madhoo hopes the series is renewed for a second season and she gets to be Kaveri once again.