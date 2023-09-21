VJS, Venkat Prabhu unveil first look of Thiru Manickam

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu released the first-look poster and title of Samuthirakani’s next. Helmed by Nanda Periyasamy, the film is titled Thiru Manickam.

The poster features Samuthirakani wearing a shirt and dhoti, standing on a temple street.

The film is expected to be a story of a common man. Sharing the poster of Thiru Manickam, Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Happy to launch the first look of my dear annan @thondankani ‘s #ThiruManickam directed by @Nandaperiyasamy. My heartiest wishes to the entire team for grand success.” (sic)

Bankrolled by GP Ravi Kumar, Chintha Gopala Krishna Reddy and Raja Senthil, the film also stars Bharathiraja in a prominent role. Thiru Manickam has cinematography by M Sukumar and music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekar. Editing is handled by SP Raja Sethupathi.