VJS unveils first look of Anandhi’s White Rose

CHENNAI: Kayal Anandhi will be next seen in a thriller, titled White Rose. Written and directed by K Rajashekar, the film is based on true events.

Unveiling the first-look poster of the film on Sunday, actor Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Glad to launch the first look of #WhiteRose, Best wishes to #Vijith and the entire team (sic).”

The intriguing poster features Anandhi in a tensed look with a silhoutte of a man in the background. White Rose has music by Sudharshan M Kumar, with lyrics penned by Vairamuthu. Produced by N Ranjani, under the banner Poombarai Murugan Productions, Johan Shevanesh has composed one song in the film.

White Rose has Elayaraja V handling the camera while Gopikrishna is taking care of the cuts. Other updates regarding the trailer and release date will be announced by the makers in the upcoming days.

The trailer of Anandhi’s Mangai released recently that talks about a woman’s fight against the patriarchal society.