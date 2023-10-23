VJS, Soori to unveil Kida trailer today

CHENNAI: A critically acclaimed and award-winning film, Kida stars Kaali Venkat and Poo Ramu in lead roles. The makers announced that actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori will release the trailer of the film on Monday at 11.00 am.

Helmed by Ra Venkat, the plot revolves around a person, his grandchild, and their beloved pet goat. Before its official release, Kida is already recognised internationally and got awards and recognitions in various film festivals such as the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Jagran Film Festival, Chennai International Film Festival 2022, and the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

Kida is bankrolled by Ravi Kishore’s Sri Sravanthi Movies. The film will also be released in Telugu, with the title Deepavali.