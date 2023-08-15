Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War to release in September, teaser out

MUMBAI: The release date for filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' has been locked. On Tuesday, Vivek took to social media and announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 28.

Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi feature in the film. The Vaccine War is likely to 'open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines'. The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Marking the 77th Independence Day, Vivek shared the film's teaser. The brief clip gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology. "DATE ANNOUNCEMENT:Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us," he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking about the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri earlier said, "When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country." Sapthami Gowda and Raima Sen are also a part of the film.