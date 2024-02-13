Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra debuts with Oho Enthan Baby

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Vishal, who is basking on the success of Lal Salaam, is introducing his brother, Rudra, with Oho Enthan Baby. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Mithila Palkar, who will play the female lead. The movie was officially launched with a puja ceremony.

Mithila is known for her performance in the series Little Things and films like Karwaan and Tribhanga. Billed to be a romantic-comedy, the film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramkumar. Oho Enthan Baby is produced by Vishnu Vishal’s Vishnu Vishal Studioz, along with Raahul of Romeo Pictures and KV Durai of D Company.

Darbuka Siva of Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta and Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee fame is composing the music. The editing will be taken care of by Pranav R.

The team will proceed with the first schedule, which is set to take place for two weeks. The film will be shot across Chennai and Goa, among other locations.