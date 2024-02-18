Vishnu Vishal resumes shoot for VV 21 in Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: Vishnu Vishal, who was last seen in Lal Salaam, alongside Superstar Rajinikanth and Vikranth, has resumed shoot for his next film with director Ramkumar. Tentatively titled VV 21, the film marks their third collaboration after Mundasupatti and Ratchasan.

He wrote, “On to the third schedule of #vv21 ..With the master @dir_ramkumar at work … Expect the unexpected #kodaikanal #vv21 (sic).” Bankrolled by Sathya Jothi Films, information about the cast and crew of VV 21 are kept under wraps.

Apart from this, Vishnu Vishal has Aryan, Mohandas, and a film with Chella Ayyavu, after Silukuvaarpatti Singam and Gatta Kusthi, in the pipeline. He also has one with filmmaker Gokul, in which the actor will play a negative role.