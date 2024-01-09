Vishnu Vishal joins hands with Gokul for next

CHENNAI: Vishnu Vishal, who has Lal Salaam, Aryan, VV21 and Mohandas in various stages of production, has announced that his next film will be helmed by Gokul. The film will be produced under his banner, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

“Gokul is known to bring an unexplored side of every actor he has worked with. This time, it will bring out an unseen dimension of my acting abilities. The film will work commercially well and also has elements where Gokul’s strength lies. After finishing my current commitments, I will begin working on this project,” Vishnu Vishal said.

Talking to DT Next, the filmmaker said, “The story will have intense and wacky action to it. And of course, it will have a dark comedy to it. The interval block’s action will be spoken about upon the film’s release.”

Gokul revealed that the project will have another big name to it. “Vishnu plays a negative role. Another big actor will be playing a character that has positive shades to it,” he added. Talking about the shooting schedules, he said, “We will go on floors in two to three months and will shoot across eight states in India, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. We will shoot in Chennai in the last leg,” stated Gokul. Billed to be an action-entertainer, the yet-to-be-titled film is based on a true story.