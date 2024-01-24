Vishnu Vishal, Chella Ayyavu join hands for third time

CHENNAI: Vishnu Vishal announced his second new project of the month on Tuesday. He will be combining with director Chella Ayyavu for the third time after Silukuvaarpatti Singam and Gatta Kusthi. “Our second project Gatta Kusthi became popular all over the country, when it released on Netflix. Wherever I travel, people identify me as the Gatta Kusthi actor. Even in the wedding of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ashutosh Gowariker heaped praises on the film,” he said.

Vishnu surprises us by saying that the project was finalised only on Sunday. He laughed saying, “Sunday we met for a discussion and when Chella threw the idea on me, I liked it and realised that we both are on the same page. So, we decided to go ahead with the project. After Gatta Kusthi, this film will be more special.”

Silukuvaarpatti Singam and Gatta Kusthi were light-hearted family entertainers. However, Vishnu doesn’t want to divulge much on this venture. “It’s quite early to talk about it. But I always wanted to do a light-hearted film. Lal Salaam, and Aryan will have unique elements in them. So will this project. Chella has his own forte in writing entertaining scripts,” he added.

He feels that he isn’t rushing by announcing two new project in consecutive weeks. “I was focused on Lal Salaam and now is the time for me to make some announcement. I was quiet in 2023, I believe. And before I announce, I learn what the audience want from me. I am wary of who I am making films for,” said the actor-producer.

Vishnu said that the movie would go on floors in quite a few weeks. “I have a couple of current commitments to complete. After finishing them, I will be shooting for my film with Gokul and Chella,” he remarked.