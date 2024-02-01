Vishnu recalls trip from Vennila... to Lal Salaam

CHENNAI: Actor Vishnu Vishal, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Lal Salaam, with Superstar Rajinikanth, has completed 15 years in the film industry. Vishnu got immense appreciation for his first film, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, that released in 2009. During that time, Rajinikanth also met the actor in person and praised his performance.

Taking to social media, Vishnu Vishal shared two pictures, symbolising his journey with the Superstar. The first picture is a news piece of Vishnu meeting Rajini after his maiden film in 2009. The second picture is the poster of Lal Salaam, in which the actor is sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth. Vishnu wrote, “Blessed...thank you all for your love and support... This means a lot... Miles to go #15YearsOfVishnuVishal #LalSalaam (sic).”

Vishnu Vishal has made a mark for himself in the film industry with movies like Neer Paravai, Jeeva, Mundasupatti, Indru Netru Naalai, Gatta Kusthi and Ratchasan, among others. His upcoming film, Lal Salaam is helmed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. It also stars Vikranth and former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev is playing a cameo. The film will hit the screens on February 9.

The actor recently announced his association with filmmaker Chella Ayyavu, marking their third collaboration after Silukuvaarpatti Singam and Gatta Kusthi. Talking about the venture earlier in an interview with DT Next, Vishnu said, “I always wanted to do a light-hearted film. Lal Salaam, and Aryan will have unique elements in them. So will this project. Chella has his own forte in writing entertaining scripts.”