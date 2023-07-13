Vishnu posts cryptic tweet in a fitting reply to trolls

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal on Tuesday posted a cryptic tweet that read, “Arasan andrey kolvaan, dheivam nindru kollum,” (It is not the king who punishes but it’s the god). Netizens started posting negative comments on the tweet by bringing in some past incidents of the actor, while some spoke in support of the actor.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a picture of him with Rajinikanth from the sets of Lal Salaam directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and gave a befitting reply to trolls and wrote, “Well well well.... To many who tried to pull me down and who are still at it.. Especially a few, who stooped so low for their selfish reasons... And to some on my timelines , who believe n talk about the same nonsense whenever I have anything to post on social media... I’m sorry... It’s clearly not working.... And you guys only push me to go higher and higher... Here is the proof !! Standing next to the superstar in this pic and the film didn come my way easy... Many many years of sincerity, hardwork and HONESTY has got me to this... Even in my wildest dreams Lal Salaam is an opportunity I never dreamt of...” (sic).

Vishnu also thanked Rajinikanth, who wrapped up the shoot for his role of Moideen Baai in the film, and added that they will know what the Ratchasan actor is worth upon the film’s release.