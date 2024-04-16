Vishal’s Rathnam trailer is high on action

CHENNAI: The trailer of Vishal-starrer Rathnam was released by the makers on Monday. Helmed by Hari, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Packed with action, the trailer gives us a glimpse of Hari’s signature style of making. The plot revolves around how Vishal is on a mission to save the love of his life, Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The film is bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Zee Studios. Sharing the link to the Tamil and Telugu trailers, the makers wrote, “Presenting the blasting action trailer of #Rathnam in theatres on APRIL 26TH! Starring Puratchi Thalapathy @VishalKOfficial. A film by #Hari. A @ThisisDSP musical (sic).”

Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film. Rathnam marks the third outing for Vishal and Hari after Thamirabharani and Poojai. M Sukumar has handled the cinematography, while TS Jay did the editing. The film will hit the screen on April 26 in Tamil and Telugu.

