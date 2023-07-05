Vishal-starrer Mark Antony set to release on Vinayagar Chaturthi

The creators of Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah have confirmed the film’s release date. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar, will be released this year on Vinayagar Chaturthi. The star cast also includes Selvaraghavan, Y Gee Mahendran, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Nizhalgal Ravi, Abhinaya, and Ritu Varma. The film’s cinematography is handled by Abhinandan Ramanujam, and the editing is done by Vijay Velukutty. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the film’s music. After Trisha Illana Nayanthara, composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar joined hands with director Adhik Ravichandran for Mark Antony. Set in the 1970s, the plot of the film revolves around two gangsters, who acquire a mobile phone with the facility to time travel. Vishal and SJ Suryah have dual roles. The film’s teaser was favourably received by the audience.