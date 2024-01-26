Vishal-Hari’s Rathnam to hit screens on April 26

CHENNAI: Last month, the makers of Vishal’s 34th film revealed the title as Rathnam. They also released a glimpse video. Now, they are back with an update that the film will release on April 26, aiming the summer holidays. Helmed by Hari, this marks their third collaboration after Thamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014).

Sharing a new poster, Vishal wrote, “Save the date for our biggie this summer #Rathnam hits the screens on the 26th of April 2024. In Tamil and Telugu. A film by #Hari. Coming to theatres, summer 2024. A @ThisisDSP musical (sic).” Produced by Stone Bench’s Karthik Subbaraj, and jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Invenio Origin’s Alankar Pandian and Zee Studios, the film went on floors in July.

Priya Bhavanishankar will be seen playing the female lead. This marks her second collaboration with Hari, after Yaanai (2022), in which Arun Vijay played the lead. Yogi Babu is also playing an important role. Billed to be an action-entertainer, Rathnam will have Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer. M Sukumar is handling the camera and TS Jay is the editor. Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Vishal said, “My film with Hari has a strong storyline to it. If we are coming together for the third time, it means that this script is even better than the previous projects.”