Vishal bicycles his way to shooting spot

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vishal Krishna is currently working in his 34th film, which is helmed by Hari and produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Creations. The team started shooting for a new schedule in Karaikudi last week before commencing the shoot in Tiruchy on Saturday. While the entire team had shifted, Vishal pedalled his way on Friday evening to Tiruchy from Karaikudi, which is 80 kilometers . “I have sold my cars and have started using my cycle to reach my shooting spots. I find it convenient and as a good stressbuster apart from all the health benefits,” he told DT Next.

Vishal was last seen in Mark Antony directed by Adhik Ravichandran and raked in over Rs 100-crore at the box office. Sources say that Vishal will begin shooting for his debut directorial Thupparivaalan 2, the sequel to his 2017 blockbuster. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Vishal, who will also be producing the film under his banner, Vishal Film Factory.