Vishal 34 title reveal on December 1

CHENNAI: Basking in the success of Mark Antony, Vishal is geared up for his next film, which is tentatively titled as Vishal 34. Helmed by Hari, this film marks their third collaboration after Thamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). On Monday, the makers of the film announced that the title of the Vishal 34 will be revealed on December 1.

Sharing the news with a new poster on his X (Formerly known as Twitter), Vishal captioned, “Flame up the excitement #Vishal34 - Title Reveal with FIRST SHOT on 1.12.2023. #Hari @stonebenchers @ZeeStudiosSouth.” (sic) The new poster featured a gun and a stethoscope. Produced by Stone Bench’s Karthik Subbaraj, and jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Invenio Origin’s Alankar Pandian and Zee Studios, the film went on floors in July.

The yet-to-be-titled project has Priya Bhavanishankar playing the female lead. This marks second collaboration between Priya and Hari, after Yaanai. Yogi Babu is also playing an important role. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for Vishal 34.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Vishal said, “My film with Hari has a strong storyline to it. “If we are coming together for the third time, it means that this script is even better than the previous projects — Thaamirabharani and Poojai.”