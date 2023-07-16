Vishal 34 begins with teaser shoot on ECR

CHENNAI: Couple of months ago, makers of Vishal 34, directed by Hari and produced by Stone Bench’s Karthik Subbaraj, and jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Invenio Origin’s Alankar Pandian and Zee Studios was officially announced. While Vishal and Hari, told us that the film would go on floors in July. The latest update is that the third collaboration between the actor-director duo went on floors near Chennai on Saturday. “The movie commenced with the shoot of the teaser, which will be unveiled soon. The yet-untitled project will be shot across different locations in the south,” said a tinseltown source to DT Next. The source also added that Priya Bhavanishankar has been roped in as the film’s female lead thus marking her second consecutive collaboration with director Hari after Yaanai.

Devi Shri Prasad is the music composer. Meanwhile, Vishal is awaiting the release of Mark Antony that will hit the big screens on September 15.