Vir Das has fun take on Vidyut’s nude post, action star gives cheeky response

MUMBAI: After Vidyut Jammwal’s naked pictures from the Himalayan retreat went viral on social media, comedian Vir Das made a funny comment about it while the action star gave back a hilarious response.

Vir took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “Man can’t wait to go back to Corbett. If it’s a clear day, and your group is quiet, you can see tigers, deers, numerous exotic birds and Vidyut Jamwal.”

To which, Vidyut shared a picture balancing on a tree trunk. He circled around the trunk and made a smiley face.

Vidyut captioned the image: “Hahahahaha I love this post @virdas.”

On the occasion of his birthday on December 10, Vidyut had treated fans with his thirst trap pictures from a Himalayan retreat. The actor stripped down to his birthday suit giving a glimpse of his well chiseled body.

He also announced the release of his next ‘Crakk’, which stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson.

The film is slated to release on February 23.