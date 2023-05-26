Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram gets a new release date

CHENNAI: Chiyaan Vikram’s long-awaited film, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One Yuddha Kaandam, is expected to release on July 14. The film is an upcoming spy thriller, written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, and R Parthiban, among others. The film is produced under the banners, Ondraga Entertainment and Escape Artists Motion Picture.

The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj.

The teaser was released in 2017, but the film was reportedly delayed due to financial difficulties and creative conflicts. In 2020, the makers released a song, titled, Oru Manam, sung by Karthik and Shashaa Tirupati.

Earlier this year, music composer Harris Jayaraj took to Twitter, announcing that he is currently working on the movie’s background score. The director revealed that the film will be released in two parts.