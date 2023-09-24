Vikram-starrer Dhruva Natchathiram to release on Nov 24

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon’s long-delayed project, Dhruva Natchathiram Chapter One - Yuddha Kaandam, finally gets a release date. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on November 24.

This much-anticipated movie stars Vikram, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiban, Simran and Radikaa Sarathkumar, among others. Along with the release date announcement, the team also unveiled an action-packed glimpse video, titled Dhruva Natchathiram - TrailBLAZEr.

With its trailer releasing in 2017, Dhruva Natchathiram is an espionage thriller featuring Vikram in the role of John. Music for the film is scored by Harris Jayaraj and its first single, Oru Manam, released three years ago.



Bankrolled by Ondraga Entertainment, the movie has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir ISC and Vishnu Dev. Anthony is handling the cuts.

Dhruva Natchathiram will release in two parts.