Vikram-Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan trailer promises a cinematic marvel

CHENNAI: The wait for Vikram fans has finally come to a stall. The much-awaited trailer of Thangalaan was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, the trailer has taken everyone by surprise with its visual spectacle and elevating background score.

From the glimpse of the trailer, the premise is set in the pre-independence era in the Kolar Gold Fields.

It hints at many high-octane action sequences and hard-hitting drama to treat the audience on the big screen.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the anguish the villagers are going through, showcasing the intense action drama.

The film is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green Productions.

The ensemble cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Sampath Ram.

Kishor Kumar handles the cinematography, and Selva RK does the editing. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, his first collaboration with Pa Ranjith.

Thangalaan is set for release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Vikram is currently working on Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar. SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan are part of the cast.